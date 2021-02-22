Embedded development tools support 64-bit ARM cores

IAR Systems presents that its C/C++ development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm now supports 64-bit Arm cores including Arm Cortex-A35, Cortex-A53, and Cortex-A55. Through IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Systems provides its customers with the market’s most diverse microcontroller support as well as adapted licensing options to fit different organizations’ needs.

In the embedded industry, more and more applications are being based on 64-bit cores, specifically within low-power applications, deeply embedded, and handheld devices. In these application areas, IAR Embedded Workbench has a strong foothold and is the toolchain of choice for many companies to reach maximum performance and energy efficiency. By supporting leading-edge designs needing the performance from 64-bit Arm cores, IAR Systems now enables its customers to make use of the toolchain’s leading optimization technology also for 64-bit devices. In addition, integrated code analysis tools ensure code quality, and for simplified functional safety certification, a pre-certified version of the toolchain is available.

Complementing the highly optimizing build tools, IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm offers extensive debugging and analysis possibilities such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis, and integrated monitoring of power consumption. The company’s I-jet debugging probes and the high-performance C-SPY Debugger 64-bit instruction set simulator offer further capabilities for seamless and flexible development workflows. The toolchain enables multicore debugging of combined Cortex-A (32/64-bit), Cortex-R (32-bit), and Cortex-M (32-bit) devices and System-On-Chips (SoCs). IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm also provides pre-integrated software solutions from leading real-time operating systems (RTOS) and middleware vendors.

The latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm delivers support for a number of different 64-bit processors, such as the NXP i.MX 8 series of application processors including the i.MX 8M, i.MX 8M Mini and i.MX 8M Nano products.

With version 9.10, the toolchain supports the Armv8-A execution model AArch64 and the Arm AArch-64 data models ILP32 and LP64 and is compatible with the Arm AEABI 64-bit and the C++ IA64 ABI and C++ IA64 exceptions ABI. For more information about IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm and the latest version, visit www.iar.com/extended.