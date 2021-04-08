Embedded file system to work with PSoC 6 hardware platform

Cypress has extended its licensing for SEGGER’s emFile embedded file system to its latest hardware platform PSoC 6.

The PSoC 6 provides a secure solution for IoT development while supporting multiple security environments without external storage. The Systems-on-a-Chip (SoCs) provide integrated hardware and software security features for IoT systems that require protection from cyber threats and hacking. In this context, SEGGER’s emFile licensing has also been extended to include important modules for the development of such security-sensitive applications. While the FAT file system including Long-File-Name (LFN) support and the SDCard driver was already part of the license agreement, it now includes the following modules:

Journaling (component that makes the file system layer fail-safe)

Encryption (of entire media or individual files)

Device drivers for NOR and NAND flash memory (fail-safe in case of unexpected reset, wear leveling, bad block management)

Device drivers for IDE and CompactFlash (access to data on IDE hard disks and CompactFlash memory cards possible)

emFile is a file system library that enables an embedded application or system to store data securely and reliably on any type of storage device. It is a high-performance library optimized for high speed, minimal memory consumption in RAM and ROM, and versatility in working on any embedded device.

The library is the result of more than 20 years of continuous development and is used on billions of devices worldwide, making it a proven file system for the embedded industry. emFile is hardware agnostic and can run on any 8/16/32/64-bit target.

With the new licensing agreement, Cypress’ customers now have even more options to easily develop secure and reliable applications with the lowest memory consumption and highest performance, even on the latest hardware.