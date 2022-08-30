Embedded flash memory complies with JEDEC e-MMC Ver. 5.1 spec

KIOXIA America, Inc. announced that it has begun sampling the latest generation of its JEDEC1 e-MMC Ver. 5.12-compliant embedded flash memory products for consumer applications. The new products are available in capacities of 64 and 128 gigabytes (GB) and integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package.

Demand for mid-range capacities in consumer products such as tablets and IoT devices continues to grow, and though the market continues to shift to UFS, there are cases where e-MMC may still be used. The new KIOXIA e-MMC devices expand the available options.Today, the broad KIOXIA lineup of e-MMC and UFS solutions provides support across a wide range of densities (4GB-1TB).

This latest generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory-based e-MMC offers the following features well-suited to the requirements of consumer applications, including A newer generation of BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory; Improved architecture that reduces internal write amplification and achieves more stable sequential write performance; Pre-programmed user data that will now have higher reliability5 before it is sent for reflow during the customer’s manufacturing process; Idle to auto-sleep time is reduced by 100x6 from the existing generation to help extend the user application’s battery life; Faster performance is achievable through accessing multiple dies inside the device; Supports JEDEC eMMC 5.1 standards with the fastest interface speed (HS400);

KIOXIA is now sampling its next-gen e-MMC devices, with general availability expected in October.