Embedded industrial vision computers feature Xeon CPU, fast GPU

Given the explosive growth of machine vision, Cincoze, as a professional manufacturer of embedded systems, has expanded its embedded GPU computing product line. The newly launched GM-1000, a rugged embedded computer with embedded MXM GPU, is ideal for equipment manufacturers, system integrators, AOI providers, and end customers. With its superior performance, it not only helps customers to achieve efficiency, productivity, and reliability at the edge but also performs machine learning tasks. Incorporating with AI, the GM-1000 empowers AIoT edge computing and enables advanced automated processes.

According to BCC Research, the global market for machine vision is expected to reach $31.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 9.7%*. Cincoze discerns that machine vision is widely used in industrial and manufacturing applications ranging from positioning, inspection, measuring, identifying, and sorting, to intelligently respond and determine to the automated processes. Taking advantage of the heterogeneous platform of CPU and GPU, GM-1000 tackles AIoT and machine learning tasks for intelligent machine vision applications.

GM-1000 incorporates an Intel 9th/8th generation workstation-grade CPU and an MXM 3.1 Type A/B GPU module to accelerate compute-intensive applications and make it perfect for machine learning, Al, and high-end image processing. Together with a durable thermal design and a total power budget of up to 360W, the GPU computer operates reliably in field applications.

High-speed vision cameras and sensors require high-speed connections for near-instantaneous data transfer for image processing and analysis. GM-1000 provides high-speed I/O interfaces including four USB3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) ports and two GbE LAN connections. Furthermore, GM-1000 is a highly flexible platform that can be reconfigured on request. Through Cincoze’s exclusive CMI and CFM technologies, additional expansion options include two 10GbE LAN, four GbE LAN, and PoE functions.

The GM-1000 machine vision computer measures only 260 x 200 x 85 mm, so it can easily be integrated directly in space-constraint areas such as robotic arms. In keeping with its industrial-grade standard, GM-1000 features wide temperature support (-40 – 70°C), anti-shock and vibration resistance (50G/5G), wide-range voltage input (9 – 48 VDC), over-voltage protection, over-current protection, and ESD protection. The unique thermal design and discrete cooling systems for the CPU and GPU maximize heat dissipation efficiency. In addition, an external fan kit is available to create an active airflow for heat dissipation in low airflow environments.