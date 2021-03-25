Embedded motion control modules optimize power and drive large industrial motors

TRINAMIC Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG, now part of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. introduces two new sets of slot type, embedded motion control modules, and development tools that feature a unique, real-time, sensor-free control technology. These complete controller/driver modules keep the motor control system’s communications traffic low by processing real-time critical functions onboard and offloading demand on the system processor. The control technology optimizes the power drawn by industrial motors, reducing wasted power by 50 percent and enabling the use of three times bigger industrial stepper and brushless direct current (BLDC) motors (up to 7A).

The 5A RMS TMCM-1230 and 6.5A RMS TMCM-1231 are integrated single-axis controller/driver slot type modules. Each power 2-phase bipolar stepper motors and share the same form factor and pinout for easy exchange. Both modules employ Trinamic’s unique, sensor-free technology to detect the power demands of the motor in real-time, and then instantly adjust the current, reducing power by more than 50 percent compared to competitive solutions.

Trinamic also offers the 5A RMS TMCM-1637 and 7A RMS TMCM-1638 field-oriented motor controller/driver slot-type module that adds Hall and ABN encoder capability for field-oriented control (or vector control). These modules support single-phase direct current (DC) motors, 2-phase bipolar stepper motors, and 3-phase BLDC motors.

To rapidly evaluate system performance and speed time to market, design engineers can use Trinamic’s free IDE software together with the single-axis TMCM-BB1 or 4-axis TMCM-BB4 baseboards controlled with the TMCM-0930-TMCL microcontroller module.

All products are available now. Pricing and ordering information is available through Trinamic authorized distributors.