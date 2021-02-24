Embedded PCs feature fanless motherboards hosting Intel MCUs

Review Display Systems Inc. has announced the availability of a new range of Mini-STX PCs. The CAT-S PC range includes the Jaguar, Cheetah, Tiger, and Puma, which are ideal for a wide range of embedded computing applications and offer a wide range of performance and customization options.

All four models in the CAT-S line-up feature fanless Fujitsu-designed Kontron Mini-STX motherboards which provide support for a wide range of Intel processors including Gemini Lake or Coffee Lake processors, and Quad or Dual-core processors. On-board memory options are also highly configurable.

A leading benefit of the Review Display Systems CAT-S PC range is the ability to offer a unique, customized PC solution. Custom chassis designs, add-on expansion cards, embedded peripherals, front and rear panels with additional interfaces, can be designed and implemented to provide a fully bespoke embedded system.

The mini-STX form factor has mechanical outline dimensions of 5.8″ x 5.5″ (147mm x 140mm) which enable compact mechanical housings to be used. Corporate branding, logos, and exclusive color finishes can also be added to the external metalwork.

Cheetah – features a Kontron D3654-S mainboard with support for Intel Core i7, i5, i3, or Intel Pentium Celeron processors. Up to 32GB Dual Channel DDR4-2666MHz memory in 2 x SO-DIMM sockets. Mechanical outline dimensions are 36mm (w) x 147mm (h) x 165mm (d).

Jaguar – implements a Kontron D3544-S motherboard supporting Quad and Dual-core Celeron and Pentium 10W processors. Support for up to 16GB Dual Channel DDR4 2400MHz memory. External outline dimensions are 36mm (w) x 147mm (h) x 165mm (d).

Puma – features a Kontron DS3544-S main board which provides support for the latest Gemini Lake Celeron and Pentium 10W processors. Support for up to 16GB Dual Channel DDR4 2400MHz memory. Featuring fully customizable front and rear panels, and an aluminum chassis featuring mechanical dimensions of 160mm (w) x 152mm (h) x 44mm (d).

Tiger – supports a Kontron D3544-S motherboard and the option of Celeron and Pentium 10W processors. Up to 16GB DDR4 2400MHz memory and housed within an extruded aluminum chassis with external dimensions of 159mm (w) x 153mm (h) x 66mm (d).

The CAT-S PC range can operate with a Microsoft Windows 10, Linux-64, or Ubuntu operating system. Review Display Systems can create bespoke options for both firmware and OS support, such as custom embedded Windows system images, and exclusive branded configurations for BIOS start-up splash screens.

Offering the ability to design and deliver fully integrated embedded systems, Review Display Systems can provide turnkey solutions for the integration of computing hardware, high-resolution displays, touchscreens, interconnect, mechanical fixtures and fittings, firmware, and OS support.

Typical applications for the RDS CAT-S Mini-STX PC include digital signage, information kiosks, factory automation, machine control, and modular HMI. The CAT-S Mini-STX PC range is available immediately from Review Display Systems, Inc.