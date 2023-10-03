Embedded Processing resource hub offers engineers extensive collection of technical content

Mouser Electronics, Inc. has announced an Embedded Processing hub with a curated collection of content of best practices, case studies, and real-world examples of applications and technologies in the growing world of embedded systems in the form of eBooks, videos, blogs, articles, and the latest products. Mouser selection of semiconductors and electronic components, including the following solutions for embedded systems applications:

BeagleBoard BeagleV-Ahead Open-Source RISC-V SBC boasts a powerful quad-core RISC-V processor enabling deep dives into the RISC-V ISA in a BeagleBone Black form factor compatible with P8/P9 cape header pins. It features 50GFLOPS, 3Mpixel/s Imagination BXM-4-64 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), a H.265/H.264 at 4Kp40 video encoder, and 4GB RAM and 16GB on-board eMMC flash allowing for Internet of Things (IoT), embedded systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Arduino UNO REV 4 Microcontroller Boards are powered by the Renesas RA4M1 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 processor featuring a clock speed of 48 MHz for higher processing power. To accommodate more complex projects, the UNO R4 includes 32 kB of SRAM and 256 kB of flash memory. Plus, the microcontroller core features a floating-point unit (FPU), bringing a considerable performance boost for specific applications. The Arduino UNO R4 is offered in two variants, the basic UNO R4 Minima and comprehensive UNO R4 WiFi, to meet the budgetary and creative needs of the user.

Raspberry Pi Compute Modules 4 (CM4), available to order, are system-on modules (SoMs) based on a quad-core Arm Cortex-A72 processor with dual video output and a wide selection of extra interfaces. These modules feature a compact form factor for space-constrained applications, a wide range of RAM and eMMC Flash options, and are available in 32 variants.

Seeed Studio ODYSSEY X86J41258xx RP2040 Mini PCs support 4K video output, carry sufficient storage capability, equipment expandability, and fan heat dissipation, and are operated by multiple OS (pre-installed Win 11 Pro). They feature a quad-core Intel Celeron® J4125 processor, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM, dual 2.5GbE interfaces, and RP2040 co-processor, compatible with Raspberry Pi 40-Pin and RP2040 28-Pin that allow for applications in categories in edge computing, robotics, and server clusters.