Embedded SBC minimized developments risks for IoT applications

Artila Electronics, which specializes in the development and manufacture of Linux-ready Arm embedded industrial computers, has announced SBC-7530, an ARM-based Cortex-A7 turnkey single board computer, delivers stable, strong system performance in a low power platform; it’s designed specifically for applications which require multiple I/O connection, networking connectivity and high performance graphic interfaces. With arm processor coupled and the open Linux operating system provides the backbone for innovative smart IoT solutions.

Artila brings SBC-7530 as a ready solution for industrial HMI, an ideal single board computer based on Arm cortex-A7 for different automation and display applications. The use of our turnkey single board computer systems minimizes development risks for reliable, rugged design with arm processor also it’s compact size allows to be embedded in devices where space is very limited. The computers are also very efficient, giving them an edge where saving on power is concerned. Artila’s SBC-7530 is self-contained that generally less capacity than a multi-board computer. It makes cost effective solutions for industry and because they are it is relatively easy to swap one out for the other if a computer needs to be replaced.