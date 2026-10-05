EMC engineers get a medical test update

Before coming to market, medical devices must pass many compliance tests, particularly for safety. Unlike other products, EMC for medical devices isn’t a standalone compliance requirement. It comes under safety. After all, you don’t want outside interference to cause a problem that could result in injury or even death. That’s where testing plays an important role.

On September 23, 2026, EMC engineers gathered for an annual IEEE EMC Summit in Boxborough, Mass at Element, one of three testing labs in this town. Element’s David Shaefer gave a presentation highlighting the safety and EMC requirements and standards for medical devices.

Shaefer explained that the main EMC testing standard, IEC 60601, is referenced from ISO 14971, a standard for risk management in medical devices. “It’s a safety standard for EMC,” he noted. “It’s about freedom from risk of harm.” The IEC 60601-2 series forms the basic standards for EMC compliance for various types of medical equipment and their intended uses. Products are classified based on intended uses.

While these are international standards, many countries also have their own requirements. Products must comply with all safety standards to be sold in a given country or region. It’s common for manufacturers to make different products for different regions, particularly for the US and EU.

Figure 1 shows a slide of the relationship among these standards.

Figure 1. The IEC 60601 series of safety standards applies to EMC for medical devices. (Image: Element)

The slide shown in Figure 2 gives the structure of the IEC 60601 series of standards.

Figure 2. IEC 60601 contains many sections; here, the -1-2 subsection defines EMC requirements. (Image: Element)

Many of today’s medical devices, both at medical facilities and in homes, have wireless connectivity. Thus, one medical device’s radio could interfere with another device’s operations or communications. Wireless connectivity often includes Wi-Fi, but could also include cellular, Bluetooth, or other technologies. Shaefer noted that many products integrate modules to add wireless connectivity. While those modules may have achieved compliance in their own right, engineers are not off the hook. The final product still requires testing. Module manufacturers might make test data available to labs but not to customers.

Such testing includes both measurements for in-band and out-of-band interference. Shaefer gave an example of Wi-Fi tests. He explained that the 2.4 GHz unlicensed band is next to a restricted band, and a medical device (or any device with a transmitter) must not interfere with out-of-band devices. Figure 3 gives an example of in-band and out-of-band interference based on ANSI C63.27.

Figure 3. Medical devices need both in-band and out-of-band testing for interference. (Image: Element)

RFID is a passive technology that’s been used in surgical sponges for years. Shaefer pointed out that a failure can use a sponge to stay behind. Thus, an RFID product must not be susceptible to outside interference. That’s why medical standards reference IEC 61000-4-39. He’s seen test cases where a sponge whose RFID tag was susceptible to interference.

What if a medical device needs design changes to add a feature or because of a part that goes out of production or gets an update? It’s not enough to perform an engineering evaluation of the new design. Changed products require new tests. How much testing is required depends on how much risk of failure a manufacturer is willing to take.

Shaefer noted that he’s seen many companies come to the lab having not developed a test plan. Don’t make that mistake. Develop a test plan and have the lab personnel review it before bringing your product for testing.

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