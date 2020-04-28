CMOS 3.2-MP image sensor targets security, drone, embedded vision apps

Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies announces its new Emerald 3.2 Megapixel CMOS image sensor, specially designed to tackle the challenges of emerging applications such as security, drones and embedded vision, as well as traditional machine vision.

With its 2.8 µm global shutter pixel and innovative design, the new 3.2M sensor shares all of the characteristics of the Emerald sensor series: superior low-noise performance, compact format, easy integration and a wide range of embedded features.

The sensor has been designed in an ultra-compact light package format with low power to address the challenge of optimizing SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost). The device also features a MIPI interface, that provides a direct connection to low-cost MIPI ISPs and a central optical center that helps to minimize camera size. Its small pixel enables the sensor to fit within compact and cost-effective S-mount optics. In addition, Emerald 3.2M is pin-to-pin and optically compatible with Emerald 2M and Emerald 5M, so that multiple resolutions are supported from one single design, saving cost.

The Emerald 3.2M sensor is available in two different package options (ceramic LGA or organic fan-out BGA) to either optimize size and cost or prioritize robustness in harsh conditions. It offers versatility in terms of Chief Ray Angle (CRA) as well to ensure a perfect match with different kinds of optics.

This new sensor completes Teledyne e2v’s Emerald product portfolio which includes sensors in resolutions from 2 to 67 Megapixels.

Evaluation Kits and samples of Emerald 3.2M are now available.