Magnetic target switch designed for ready-to-install position sensing

Emerson has released its TopWorx Magnetic Target SwitchTM (MTS) to provide ready-to-install, universally-certified position sensing for explosion-proof and intrinsically safe applications. The hazardous locations-approved TopWorx MTS joins the TopWorx GOTM Switch in the Emerson portfolio of position-sensing products, providing a single source for both standard and heavy-duty position sensors.

The TopWorx MTS is a magnetic, target-actuated, barrel-style switch designed to deliver trusted performance and outstanding value in applications ranging from standard industrial to extreme-duty. Featuring universal certifications including IECEx, ATEX, UL, and CSA, the TopWorx MTS can help reduce time to market by avoiding approval delays.

Available in general purpose, intrinsically safe or explosion-proof area classifications, the 316L stainless-steel design of the MTS resists corrosion, making it suitable for use in environments including oil and gas, chemical, industrial energy, on-site utilities, mining, minerals and metals, power generation, pulp and paper, waste and wastewater.

“With a tiered range of sensing products, our customers can rely on a single, trusted supplier for everything from standard to extreme-duty capabilities,” said Jeff Jones, global sensing products leader, Emerson. “Alongside our heavy-duty GO Switch, the MTS is the perfect choice for cost-conscious position sensing in explosion-proof and intrinsically safe applications.”

The TopWorx MTS is built to the same industry-leading standards as the TopWorx switchbox, switchbox enclosures, bus networking, sensor, and solenoid valve technology to deliver outstanding value and trusted performance in hazardous locations requiring explosion-proof and intrinsically safe applications.

Emerson

www.emerson.com/topworx