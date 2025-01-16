EMI filter engineered for high power applications with low thermal resistance

Global EMC solutions provider EMIS announces the availability of the TMF3333 High Current Three-Phase EMI Filter for high-power applications. The device effectively blocks unwanted electrical noise which can affect the performance of sensitive equipment and lead to component degrading in power systems.

The TMF3333 EMI filter is designed to handle the maximum current expected in a system without overheating or causing excessive voltage drop. Key features include: Designed for low thermal resistance and using materials that can deal with high temperatures to effectively reduce unwanted heating effects; Frequently used in power supply systems and heavy machinery employing larger components and multiple stages to effectively filter noise while ensuring they can deal with large currents; The filter offers sufficient attenuation across the frequency range including both common-mode and differential-mode noise; TMF3333HV version available for high voltage applications.

Typical applications include three-phase servo drives, three-phase power supplies, wind turbines, energy conversion devices such as inverters and frequency converters, elevators, factory automation equipment, industrial equipment, and building automation.

The TMF3333 EMI filter is chassis mounting with busbar connecting terminals, has a current rating of 150 to 2500A, and an operating voltage of 520/760VAC over the frequency range of 50/60Hz. A protective cover is available if required.

EMI Solutions has been designing and manufacturing EMI filters for more than 40 years and is a global source of efficient EMI and EMC solutions across all industries, applications, and the frequency spectrum. Products available include EMI/EMC Components, Feedthrough Components, Power Quality, Military Grade Filters and Surge Protection.

EMIS aims to offer an end-to-end solution to meet industry’s ongoing EMI Challenges. With a robust global supply footprint across eight industry segments, EMIS is continuously investing in technology and skills to deliver its promise of efficiency with seamless customer support.

Customers are supported by a very experienced consulting team, a fully equipped Pre-Compliance Lab and a huge safety certified standard product offering of over 2500 part-numbers produced in their own very efficient facility.