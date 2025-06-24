Three phase EMI filter is rated for 520 VAC and 600 A current handling

EMIS announces the availability of the TMF4233 Three Phase EMI Filter with Neutral designed to be used in systems where noise may arise not just from phase wires but also from the neutral line, improving overall noise suppression.

This series is primarily used in industrial equipment, machinery, machine tools, and various process automation systems with a three-phase and neutral configuration. Due to its attenuation performance, TMF4233 is utilized for noisy power supplies, renewable energy applications, and high-power office equipment.

The EMIS TMF4233 features a compact, lightweight, and space-efficient design for ease of integration, optimized for industrial machinery and designed to handle high currents up to 600A typically in industrial, commercial, and large-scale equipment. The device provides suppression of high-frequency noise from switching power supplies, motors, inverters, and other industrial equipment and is suited for complex machines, where the overall insulation resistance needs to be higher than 1 MOhm.

Typical applications include entire factories, plants, and installations, large UPS systems, industrial machinery, high-power motor drives and inverters, renewable energy systems, power supplies and UPS systems, data centers, industrial three-phase systems, and mining equipment.

The TMF4233 is designed for chassis mounting, has an operating voltage of 520VAC at up to 600A over the frequency range of 50/60 Hz. The terminal blocks comply with EN60204-1 standards for industrial use and ensure secure connections.