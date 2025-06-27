Empowering aerospace E/E design and innovation through Siemens Xcelerator and Capital in the Cloud

Developing aerospace electrical platforms has become a monumental challenge. Increased complexity combined with intense pressure for program profitability is prompting aerospace OEMs to modernize their development and manufacturing processes and the architecture that supports them. Digital technologies, such as the digital twin and digital thread, along with a cloud computing infrastructure, can help to accelerate program development and reduce risk, while satisfying demands for advanced mission capabilities.
Siemens Capital X powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Software as a Service (SaaS) enables and accelerates digitalization while enabling OEMs to leverage the speed, flexibility and scalability of cloud computing. Capital X enables teams to work in a secure, virtual environment from anywhere and leverage a high degree of automation across domains and disciplines for greater visibility, insight and traceability to all facets of electrical program and wire system development.
Download this ebook, to explore key challenges of E/E systems design, the benefits of the cloud for systems development, and how Siemens Capital X can be quickly and easily deployed and accessed in the cloud.
