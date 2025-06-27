Empowering Automotive E/E Systems Design and Innovation Through Siemens Xcelerator & Capital X in the Cloud

From electric and hybrid vehicles to Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, shared mobility vehicles and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, the automotive industry has been disrupted in recent years thanks to the introduction of advanced technologies and alternative powertrains. The emergence of these vehicles and systems reflects the industry‘s efforts to embrace sustainability, improve safety, reduce emissions and respond to global market desires. However, as demand for these types of vehicles transforms the industry landscape, automotive electrical/ electronic (E/E) systems designers face numerous challenges, including increased complexity, interdisciplinary integration, safety and reliability, cybersecurity, and cost and time-to market pressures.
Cloud-based automotive E/E system design software offers numerous benefits, promising to help designers tackle these challenges while accelerating development. The Siemens Capital X software powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Software as a Service (SaaS) enables and accelerates digitalization while enabling OEMs to leverage the speed, flexibility and scalability of cloud computing. Capital X enables teams to work in a secure, virtual environment from anywhere and leverage a high degree of automation across domains and disciplines for greater visibility, insight and traceability to all facets of electrical program and wire system development.
Download this ebook to explore key challenges of E/E systems design, the benefits of the cloud for systems development, and how Siemens Capital X can be quickly and easily deployed and accessed in the cloud.
