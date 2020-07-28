EN 50155-certified 60-W industrial/railway converter handles 4:1 input range

TRACO POWER’s new 60 W TEN 60WIR family of high-performance DC/DC converters offer an ultra-wide 4:1 input range in a 1 x 2” footprint. Standard models come pre-packaged with a heatsink extending the footprint to 1.60 x 2.00 x 1.00” for improved thermal performance.

The TEN 60WIR family consists of 24 models with a choice of three ultra-wide input ranges, 9~36, 18~75 or 36~160 Vin with single or dual outputs of 5 / 12 / 15 / 24 / ±12 / ±15 / ±24 Vout. All models feature: I/O isolation of 3,000 VDC; high efficiency operation of 91~94%; undervoltage lockout circuit; internal Pi filter for Class A emissions; and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C ambient (full power to +70°C). Status and control functions include Remote On/Off and VTrim (minimum ±10% range). All models are approved to EN50155 and EN61373 (Railway Applications), EN45545-2 (Fire Behavior) and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 (For IT / Multimedia Equipment). High reliability of 724k hours (MIL-HDBK-217F at 25°C) is backed by TRACO POWER’s 3 year product warranty.

Products are in stock and available through distributors around the globe with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.