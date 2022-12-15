Continue to Site

Encapsulated 100/150-W dc-dc converters feature efficiency levels up to 91.5%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. introduced two rugged DC/ DC converters optimized for demanding railway and other mass transportation applications. The ERM100 and ERM150 series extend the company’s Artesyn product line with compact quarter-brick, fully encapsulated 100 W and 150 W options with efficiency levels of up to 91.5%. 

With reinforced insulation and high EMC immunity, the ERM100 and ERM150 address the challenging electrical and physical operating environment in railway applications. In addition to using only UL94 V-0-rated flame retardant materials for their packaging, the converters are EN 61373-rated for vibration and thermal shock. A baseplate that is optimized for contact cooling simplifies thermal management, while a heatsink version is available for designs requiring more stringent heat management.

Both converters have a European Railway Standard EN50155 compliant input voltage range of 36 to 160 Vdc, operate with a fixed switching frequency, and deliver a single, continuous power output. The ERM100 and ERM150 have no minimum load requirement and exhibit low ripple and noise characteristics. The operating temperature range is -40 °C to +85 °C.

The high reliability of the RoHS-6-compliant modules is further reinforced by compliance with EN50155 and IEC60671 safety standards. The converters come with a three-year warranty.

