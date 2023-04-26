Encapsulated 300 W dc-dc converters meet MIL-spec shock and vibration performance.

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the 300W-rated TDK-Lambda RGC series of ruggedized non-isolated DC-DC converters. Operating from an input voltage of 9 to 53V, the step-up/step-down converters deliver output voltages that can be adjustable from 9.6 to 48V or 5 to 28V with output currents of up to 12.5A. The series is designed to be used in harsh environment applications including robotics, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), communications, COTS, and industrial and portable battery-powered equipment.

With a 1/16th brick pinout and measuring 38.1 x 39.4 x 13.0mm, the converters are encapsulated to provide

shock and vibration performance to MIL-STD-810G. The five-sided aluminum case reduces radiated EMI and enables conduction cooling to a cold plate for fan-less operation.

The RGC series comprises two voltage and current combinations to support operation from 12V, 18V, 24V, 36V, and 48V power sources. The wide input and output voltage ranges can assist with inventory reduction programs with one part number covering multiple voltages. With efficiencies of up to 97%, power losses are minimized allowing the products to operate in harsh environments with a case temperature of -40oC to +115oC.

The basic feature models include an output voltage adjustment pin, negative logic remote on-off, remote sense, input under-voltage, over-current and thermal protection. The full-feature models are equipped with a power good signal, current monitoring, and the ability to synchronize the operating frequency to minimize system noise.

All models carry the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives and are designed to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards. Evaluation boards are available for quick and easy testing.