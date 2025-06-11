Enclosures support rapid PCB installation in industrial applications

METCASE’s UNICASE instrument enclosures are now available in traffic white (RAL 9016) as standard, complementing the existing light gray (RAL 7035) and black (RAL 9005) options. Custom colors are also available on request.

Versatile UNICASE is well-suited for a wide range of applications, including measuring and control, feedback control, peripheral devices and interfaces, switchboxes, modems, medical and laboratory technology.

These aluminum enclosures can be assembled and disassembled efficiently, supporting installations, inspection, and maintenance. Removing the U-shaped top allows direct access to the electronics. PCBs slide in and out of guide rails within the chassis and assembly extrusions. Anodized front and rear panels are supplied (along with four push-in non-slip rubber feet for the base). The front panel is recessed to protect controls.

METCASE manufactures UNICASE in 10 standard sizes from 7.28″ x 7.09″ x 2.56″ to 9.84″ x 11.81″ x 1.97″.

Accessories include PCB fixing screws and a white polyamide (PA 2200) assembly tool that locates the blue threaded nut holders in the extrusion profiles, aligning them precisely with the top and base cover screws for streamlined installation.

METCASE can supply UNICASE fully customized. Services include custom sizes (heights, widths, depths), custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting and finishing, and photo-quality digital printing of legends, logos, and graphics.