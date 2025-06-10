Encoder series delivers 12-bit and 14-bit absolute position sensing

Same Sky’s Motion & Control Group announced the addition of the AMT25 series to its AMT absolute encoder family. The series supports motor shaft sizes from 9 mm to 15.875 mm (5/8 inch).

The AMT25 series utilizes Same Sky’s capacitive ASIC technology and delivers the durability, accuracy, and environmental immunity characteristics of current AMT encoder models. The encoders output 12-bit or 14-bit absolute position information with single-turn or multi-turn configurations and use full duplex Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) communication for position data transmission.

The series offers radial or axial cable connections in a modular package with a locking hub. Technical specifications include 16 mA power consumption at 5 V, an operating temperature range from -40 to 105°C, and ±0.2 mechanical degrees of accuracy. Users can set zero position through Same Sky’s AMT Viewpoint GUI or the encoder’s SPI protocol on single-turn versions.

The AMT25-V kit supports 9 different sleeve bore sizes from 9 mm to 15.875 mm and includes mounting tools under a single SKU.

AMT25 encoder models are available immediately with pricing starting at $50.31 per unit at 50 pieces through distribution. Contact Same Sky for OEM pricing.