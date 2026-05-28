Endpoint AI module combines Cortex-M55 and Ethos-U55

The NuMaker-GestureAI-M55M1 from Nuvoton Technology is an Endpoint AI development module built around the NuMicro® M55M1 series microcontroller with an Arm® Cortex®-M55 core, Arm® Ethos™-U55 NPU, 220 MHz operation, 2 MB Flash and 1.5 MB SRAM. It is designed to support gesture recognition and visual perception in smart home, industrial, security and medical devices while helping developers move from prototyping to deployment with preloaded software and AI tool support. The module supports recognition of more than 10 hand gestures, person detection with location output over UART and deployment of custom models including TensorFlow Lite Micro.