Energy-saving designs take center stage in PSMA award

The Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) has revealed the finalists for its Global Energy Efficiency Award. The winner will be announced at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Atlanta, March 16-20, 2025, coinciding with PSMA’s 40th anniversary celebration.

The finalists, announced on Energy Efficiency Day, October 2nd, were selected from over 20 nominated companies. They were evaluated based on their potential impact on the power electronics industry, considering both production volume and social outcomes. The finalists are:

– Pulsiv (UK): High-efficiency 65W USB Type-C adapter design

– TCL (China): Single-stage multi-output power supply design for 32″ and 43″ TVs

– Solafam (Uganda): Hybrid solar-powered cold room for rural access

Trifon Liakopoulos, PSMA’s president, emphasized the organization’s commitment to energy efficiency across its various committees, forums, and activities. He expressed gratitude to all nominees, acknowledging the challenge in recognizing the numerous contributions to energy conservation.

The PSMA also notes the passing of Arnold Alderman (1939-2024), a respected energy efficiency advocate and long-time PSMA contributor.