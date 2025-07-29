Enhanced product DDR4-3200 module targets embedded platforms

Teledyne HiRel Semiconductors announced the release of the TDD416Y12NEPBM01, a compact DDR4 memory module, screened and qualified as an Enhanced Product (EP) and rated for operation from –40 °C to +105 °C.

The TDD416Y12NEPBM01 is a compact, solder-down DDR4-3200 memory solution that delivers high bandwidth in a dramatically reduced footprint – smaller than a postage stamp. Packaged in a 216-ball BGA measuring just 22mm x 22mm, it is engineered for systems where board space is limited and performance is critical.

Its streamlined design integrates memory, termination, and passives into a single unified 22mm2module — effectively replacing multiple discrete components and simplifying layout complexity. Unlike monolithic ECC memory modules, the TDD416Y12NEPBM01 supports error correction through an optional companion ECC. This architecture offers key technical advantages such as thermal isolation, design flexibility, and cost savings.

The TDD416Y12NEPBM01 module was developed to meet the growing need for embedded platforms that demand high-speed memory in tight enclosures. Whether routing alongside modern SoCs, CPUs, or FPGAs, the module offers clean signal integrity and thermal flexibility. It pairs well with processors that support x64 or x72 memory buses, including Xilinx Versal, Microchip PolarFire, NXP Layerscape, Xilinx Ultrascale+, Intel Atom, as well as Teledyne’s own LS1046-Space and a wide range of ARM-based compute cores. In keeping with industry trends, the DDR4 delivers 42% power savings, 42% jitter reduction, and 39% PK/PK savings when compared to traditional SODIMMs.