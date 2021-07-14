Enterprise starter kit covers LoRaWAN device-to-cloud development

Digi International unveiled a new enterprise starter kit providing a complete LoRaWAN device-to-cloud solution, marking the company’s expansion into the low power wide area (LPWA) market.

The turnkey starter kit offers a scalable, device-to-cloud onboarding experience that saves time, capital, and resources. The Digi solution helps enterprises meet their digital transformation needs with faster time to market, minimal integration cost, or complexity. The new solution is based on technology from the recent acquisition of Haxiot, a leader in device-to-cloud LoRaWAN-based solutions.

Designed for scalability and easy deployment, Digi’s LoRaWAN starter kit aims to improve the user experience dramatically with a cohesive device, gateway, and cloud solution. In addition, Digi offers deep expertise in assisting customers in designing and deploying secure, mission-critical IoT solutions. This enables customers in verticals such as agriculture, oil and gas, utilities, and manufacturing to take advantage of the long-range wide-area wireless technology.