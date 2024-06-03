Environmentally friendly thermoelectric cooler assemblies targets medical diagnostics and analytical instruments

Continue to Site

Laird Thermal Systems has launched a new high-performance thermoelectric cooler assembly series that utilizes next-generation thermoelectric coolers with advanced semiconductor materials. This enhancement boosts cooling performance by up to 10% over previous models. In combination with a high-performance heat sink and fan shroud assembly, the ultra-compact SuperCool X Series can transfer heat to ambient environments more rapidly than legacy systems. The SuperCool X Series is designed for sample storage compartments commonly found in analytical instrumentation or medical diagnostic chambers with tight geometric space constraints.
At the center of every SuperCool X cooler assembly is an array of high-performance thermoelectric coolers. These high-performance thermoelectric coolers are manufactured with advanced thermoelectric materials that provide increased cooling capacity for the SuperCool X assembly. The next-generation thermoelectric coolers maintain a high coefficient of performance (COP) to minimize the amount of input power required for operation and reduce the heat rejection requirement on the hot side.
The SuperCool X Series contains three model types that provide design engineers with several heat transfer mechanisms on the control side. Heat can be absorbed via convection (air-to-air), conduction (direct-to-air), or liquid (liquid-to-air). The Liquid-to-Air Models SLAX have a cooling capacity of up to 400 Watts, while the Direct-to-Air Models SDAX have up to 220 Watts and the Air-to-Air Model SAAX have up to 175 Watts of heat pumping capacity. All cooling capacities were measured at ΔT=0°C and Tamb = 35ºC with a nominal operating voltage of 24 VDC. These compact, refrigerant-free thermoelectric cooler assemblies provide an environmentally friendly alternative to compressor-based systems for precise temperature control.
Depending on the application, SuperCool X thermoelectric assemblies can be used for heating or cooling. Custom configurations are available upon request.

