EPIC board supports 128GB DDR5 and PCIe 5.0

The EPIC-PTH9 from AAEON is a 4-inch EPIC single-board computer built on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, offering up to 16 cores and 16 threads, configurable TDP from 25W to 65W and up to 180 TOPS from the CPU, Intel Arc B390 GPU and NPU for AI inference workloads. The board supports up to 128GB DDR5-6400 memory with In-Band ECC, PCIe 5.0 x8 expansion, M.2 slots for 5G, Wi-Fi and NVMe, four LAN ports and up to three displays via LVDS/eDP, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1. Designed for embedded and industrial use cases such as machine vision and automation, it operates from -20°C to 70°C, accepts 9V to 24V DC input and includes TPM 2.0 with support for Windows 11 and Ubuntu 26.04.