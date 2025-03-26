Epoxy-free chokes integrates CM and DM attenuation in single component

Premier Magnetics has released the PM-CMCX5 Series, the initial product in the new CM Guard Series of integrated magnetic components. These devices combine common mode (CM) and differential mode (DM) attenuation in a single component.

The PM-CMCX5 Series features 5KV winding-to-winding insulation and operates across a temperature range of -60°C to 155°C. The design incorporates low-capacitive coupling to the core and achieves mechanical stability through the company’s proprietary Snap-In Technology, which secures components to printed circuit boards without requiring epoxy during assembly processes.

The series includes sixteen models with common mode choke inductances ranging from 0.5 to 30mH, available in both spread or compressed winding configurations. Complete technical documentation accompanies the components, detailing specifications for differential mode inductances, typical current for 70°C temperature rise (IDC), DC resistance (DCR), and self-resonant frequency (SRF). The company plans future development of models offering higher DM inductance, improved temperature stability, and reduced physical dimensions.

Pricing for the PM-CMCX5 Series ranges from $1.50 to $2.45 in OEM quantities. Samples will be available in the second quarter, with production quantities deliverable within 12 weeks after receipt of order for OEM volumes.