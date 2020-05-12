ESCC-qualified power rectifiers, Schottky diodes are rad-hard for aerospace use

STMicroelectronics has extended its portfolio of radiation-hardened power devices qualified for space applications by introducing new ESCC (European Space Components Coordination) qualified 200V and 400V power rectifiers and SEB-immune Schottky rectifiers at 45V and 150V.

The rad-hard Schottky diodes include 45V and 150V devices, SEB immune up to 61MeV/cm2/mg linear energy transfer (LET). These are the industry’s first SEB-rated Schottky devices and are suited to use in many converter topologies. The 150V and 45V devices are ready for direct connection to 100V and 28V satellite power buses. The forward voltage (V F ) of the 150V devices is 0.78V (max) at 40A/125°C. The maximum V F for the 45V devices is 0.61V.

In total ST is launching five ESCC-qualified dual common-cathode Schottky parts including the STPS40A45C that contains a 45V/2x20A diode in a TO-254AA through-hole package. The STPS80A45C with a 45V/2x40A diode, STPS60A150C 150V/2x30A, and STPS80A150C 150V/2x40A are packaged as SMD.5 hermetic surface-mount devices. The STPS40A150C 150V/2x20A is offered in TO254AA.

The rectifier diodes are the STTH40200C 200V/2x20A dual diode in TO-254AA, and the STTH60200C dual 200V/2x30A and STTH60400 single 400V/60A diode in hermetic SMD1.

ST’s new rad-hard rectifiers and Schottky diodes are guaranteed by characterization to resist a total ionizing dose (TID) up to 3 Mrad (Si). The voltage drop is guaranteed at four values of operating current to let multiple different power-supply designs use a single device type for ease and simplicity.

The devices are fabricated at ST’s factory in Rennes, France, using the same planar technology as ST’s AEC-Q101 automotive-qualified devices, which ensures excellent quality assurances. Space products from Rennes have achieved over 40 years’ flight history without failure.

Most variants of the new devices are in stock now.