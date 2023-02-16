ESD devices protect a full spectrum of I/O devices

Taiwan Semiconductor introduces the TESD Series of ultra-low-capacitance ESD protection devices. The Series comprises a wide selection of SMD components, providing single and multiple, unidirectional and bidirectional versions, for I/O ports (USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI), audio systems, power ports, and a variety of other ESD protection applications. The industry-leading low capacitance topology of the TESD Series provides protection at high-frequency data rates while maintaining signal integrity.

In I/O port applications, TESD Series devices meet regulatory requirements including the repetitive application of IEC61000-4-2 (ESD) ±15kV (air), ±10kV (contact), and IEC61000-4-5 (Lightning): 5.5A (8/20μs). These devices also meet 30 KV contact/air requirements for power port applications. In addition, the Series meets all global environmental requirements. The devices’ ultra-low capacitance is essential for ±3.3V or other nominal operating voltage applications operating at high data rates. The ESD protection devices ideally have little to no effect on normal operation while retaining the ability to survive the repeated application of ESD discharges.

The TESD Series is available and in In-stock at Mouser and DigiKey from $0.0848 (depending on part number and volume).