eSIM LTE module eliminates additional hardware

The u-blox SARA-R500E embedded eSIM lets IoT devices connect to cellular networks without the need for a separate SIM card and supporting hardware, thus saving board space.

IoT devices must often operate unattended for years while connected cellular networks. In many applications, these devices reside in locations that are inaccessible or in places that require an expensive truck roll to change SIM cards in the event of changing carriers. The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox includes an embedded SIM (eSIM), meaning that the devices can change carriers without the need for a new SIM card.

In addition to not needing a separate SIM, the SARA-R500E’s eSIM means your IoT designs can use less board space. There’s no need for a SIM card receptacle and related circuits.

The SARA-R500E complies with 3GPP Release 13 and Release 14 for LTE Cat M1. Because the module uses a u-blox UBX-R5 cellular chipset, it’s 5G ready. Devices can make the jump to 5G through a firmware upgrade. Release 14 added improvements such as lower to power consumption, wider coverage, faster data rates, better mobility, and more accurate positioning over Release 13.

The module operates on North American LTE bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 66, 71, and 85. Software protocol support includes:

Dual stack IPv4 and IPv6

PPP over IPv4 and IPv6

Embedded TCP/IP, UDP/IP, FTP, HTTP, DNS

Embedded MQTT and MQTT-SN

Embedded CoAP and LwM2M

Embedded TLS/DTLS

SIM provisioning (BIP)

SARA-R500E is pin compatible with other modules in the u-blox SARA family. It uses the SARA-R5 AT command interface, which minimizes software issues with existing designs. First samples of the SARA-R500E will be available in September 2022.