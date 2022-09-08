Ethernet 12.8 terabits/sec security switch ASIC analyzes traffic at line rate

Broadcom Inc. announced the delivery of the Trident 4C Ethernet switch ASIC, 12.8 terabits/second security switch capable of analyzing all traffic at line rate. Trident 4C detects flow anomalies in real-time as part of a rapid cyber-threat defense.

Network bandwidth has been increasing rapidly and security analytics until now have been forced to rely on statistical sampling. Typically one random packet out of a thousand is analyzed, while the remaining 99.9 percent pass through unchecked.

Trident 4C eliminates the need to compromise between performance and security. Random sampling is replaced by inspection of 100 percent of the traffic, even at the extreme bandwidths found in network cores. Trident 4C integrates a revolutionary, purpose-built analytics engine capable of 170 billion operations per second with the ability to detect suspicious flow anomalies at line rate. This engine, enabled by default, has no impact on switch operation or performance.