Ethernet adapter/DMA engine eliminates NIC proprietary hardware

Ethernity Networks introduced its ENET-D, an add-on Ethernet Controller technology to its ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that efficiently processes millions of data flows and offers performance acceleration for networking and security appliances.

ENET-D is an Ethernet adapter and DMA (direct memory access) engine that eliminates the need for proprietary hardware on a network interface card. By fitting into various FPGAs and enabling customers to further avoid ASIC-based components, ENET-D advances complete disaggregation at the edge of the network.

This disaggregation adds flexibility to the network and saves operators significantly on operating expenses such as power consumption and physical space on the NIC. Moreover, because ENET-D is implemented on fully programmable FPGA hardware, it eliminates the need to replace monolithic ASIC-based hardware with upgrades or new devices that include a broader feature set. Replacing field-deployed hardware to support new functionality can cost up to five times the initial cost of the hardware itself.

ENET-D can be combined with Ethernity’s ENET Flow Processor and run on Ethernity’s cost-optimized and affordable ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC to deliver a complete Router-on-a-NIC with integrated Ethernet controller. It is capable of connecting to multiple virtual machines, containers, or virtual networking functions.