Ethernet analyzer decodes wireless protocols in wireline networks

GL Communications Inc. addressed the press regarding their advanced network analysis tool – PacketScan HD. This network appliance captures and analyzes high-speed Ethernet traffic up to 100 Gbps. With PacketScan HD, network engineers and cyber security professionals can accurately assess their network performance, identify bottlenecks, troubleshoot infrastructure and applications, and investigate security incidents.

PacketScan HD includes the PacketScan software, a comprehensive tool for capturing, categorizing, monitoring, and collecting statistics on various IP calls. This software excels at decoding VoIP and wireless protocols, providing detailed Quality of Service (QoS) statistics for voice calls. Moreover, it can seamlessly transfer captured data to GL’s centralized database and dashboard, known as NetSurveyorWeb. This platform offers a user-friendly web browser interface, facilitating remote access and easy navigation for users.

GL’s PacketScan HD 5G Protocol Analyzer effectively monitors 5G networks, capturing, decoding, and gathering statistics across interfaces like N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, and N13. It is an optional module for PacketScan HD, enhancing its 5G network analysis capabilities.

PacketScan HD is compatible with the FastRecorder and PacketExtractor applications, providing wirespeed IP traffic filtering and recording capabilities of up to 320 Gbps directly onto disk. This feature allows for offline filtering, extraction, and analysis of captured data. These applications support a range of Ethernet interfaces, including 4 x 1 Gbps, 2 or 4 x 1/10 Gbps, 2 x 25/40/100 Gbps, or 8 x 10 Gbps Ethernet interfaces, ensuring versatility in network monitoring and analysis.

GL’s IP Analytics tool, scrutinizes IP-based data streams to against performance benchmarks. This tool provides comprehensive statistics for parameters like Layer 3, Class of Service, Layer 4, IPv4/IPv6 Endpoints, UDP/TCP Endpoints, and conversations, facilitating accurate network performance analysis. With the ability to calculate and present network metrics with millisecond precision, including Packet Count, Byte Count, Packets/sec, and Bits/sec, it offers real-time insights essential for optimizing network efficiency.

GL’s TCP Analytics application diagnoses TCP connections across internal LAN and external WAN computers, including servers and clients. It identifies issues like excessive bandwidth usage, unsuccessful TCP sessions, packet loss, subpar TCP throughput, rogue connections, security incidents, including file exfiltration, and related concerns. TCP Analytics is an optional feature with the PacketScan HD – Network Monitoring Appliance.

GL’s PacketScan HD is available in portable and rack-mount form-factors with smart network interface cards having different Ethernet rates such as 4 x 1 GigE, 2 x 10 GigE, 2 x 40 GigE and 2 x 40 / 2 x 100 GigE variations to capture packets at high speeds.