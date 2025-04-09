Ethernet connectors feature IPX7/X8 waterproof rating for industrial use

Hirose has expanded its popular LF Series of shielded high-speed Ethernet connectors to include a Cat.6a version supporting 10Gbps. The compact LF Cat6A Series features a simple yet reliable bayonet lock mechanism for vibration resistance and easy operation, setting it apart from traditional screw-on industrial connectors.

Featuring a rugged metal shell, the LF Cat6A Series connector offers superior EMI shielding to ensure reliable high-speed data transmission. Rated to IPX7/X8, the waterproof Ethernet connector is sealed for protection against dust, dirt, and liquids.

This LF Series Cat.6A connector is commonly used in smart factory applications including robots, machine tools, machine vision cameras, sensors, and other applications that will demand higher-speed transmission.