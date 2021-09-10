Ethernet IO module targets wide range of factory automation and industrial process control apps

Teracom LTD announced the availability of the highly reliable, affordable, and easy to integrate TCW241 Ethernet IO Module for a wide variety of ethernet IO monitoring and control applications. The Teracom TCW241 includes a three-year warranty.

Supporting Modbus TCP/IP connectivity, the device has four digital inputs, four analog inputs, and four relays. Its 1-Wire interface supports up to eight 1-Wire sensors (with 16 parameters) for measuring temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, AC or DC current, etc.

The relays of the Ethernet IO module can be activated either remotely or locally. So-called remote activation includes a friendly WEB interface or M2M protocols. The local activation is possible from a schedule, the status of a single parameter, or by custom-made functions. The function can include up to four parameters.

For advanced relay scheduling, the module includes a real-time clock for time server synchronization. This advanced scheduling can be used for one-time or repetitive (weekly) tasks to turn on and off at set times and days.

The TCW can initiate an HTTP Post connection with either XML or JSON post payloads to remote dedicated servers.

The Friendly WEB interface for simple configuration and control includes: 4 digital “dry contact” inputs for direct monitoring of relay outputs; 4 analog inputs with 0 to 60VDC range for telco battery monitoring; Multiplier and offset for analog inputs and some sensors; 4 high current relays with normally open and normally closed contacts; SNMP v2 support with trap alerts to up to 5 recipients; 4 schedules for real-time control of relay outputs; Custom made logical functions for flexible activation of relay outputs; Secured email transfer with TLS 1.0, TLS 1.1, and TLS 1.2 support; XML/JSON and HTTP API commands for client-server systems; Dynamic DNS support for DynDNS, No-IP and DNS-O-Matic providers; Network time protocol (NTP) support for time synchronization; Remote firmware update via a standard browser; Rugged DIN-Rail/wall-mountable enclosure;