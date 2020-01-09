Ethernet switch passes 1000BASE-T1 compliance tests for automotive apps

Rohde & Schwarz and Marvell were the first companies to successfully execute 1000BASE-T1 compliance tests, for the Marvell’s 88Q2112 Ethernet transceiver, using an R&S RTO oscilloscope.

The latest improvements to the R&S RTP oscilloscope family include the 16-GHz acquisition bandwidth required to perform signal integrity tests and debugging for SerDes, LVDS, PCIe Gen 3.0, MIPI and more, as well as automotive Ethernet interfaces all present in Marvell’s 88Q6113 multi-gigabit automotive switch platform. The R&S RTP includes real-time de-embedding for signal integrity analysis and has the highest acquisition rate on the market. In addition, the R&S RTP offers bus measurement features supporting the high-precision latency measurements essential for debugging switches and networks, making this oscilloscope an ideal tool for automotive network test.

The Marvell 88Q6113 helps implement a domain/zonal controller network architecture and is fully compliant with the IEEE 802.3 automotive standard, delivering high-bandwidth with advanced routing and security. The 88Q6113 is an 11-port Ethernet switch that supports RGMII/ MII/RMII/, SGMII, XFI MultiSpeed SerDes (1/2.5/5/10 Gbps), and PCIe Gen 3.0, allowing it work with the full range of sensors required for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving.

The automotive industry is now focusing on a domain or zonal controller architecture to simplify network design and maximize performance. A domain controller can potentially replace the functions of many ECUs providing capabilities for high-speed communications, sensor fusion and decision-making, as well as supporting high-speed interfaces for cameras, radar, and LIDAR.

Dr. Nik Dimitrakopoulos, automotive market segment manager at Rohde & Schwarz comments, “With the introduction of domain and zone controllers in automotive networks, engineers will be faced with new challenges by the integration of fast serial interfaces like PCIe. The addition to our portfolio of 16 GHz bandwidth for R&S RTP digital oscilloscopes can assist the automotive industry to overcome these challenges and fits perfectly in this market. We are very proud to assist Marvell in providing quality assurance for their products to their customers.”

