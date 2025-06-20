Ethernet tester captures packets at 400 Gbps

Communications Inc. addressed the press regarding their duplex wirespeed packet capture solution. This hardware platform performs lossless packet capture and analysis on 400G Ethernet networks and can be deployed in data centers or core high-speed network infrastructure.

With the surge in data volumes driven by AI workloads and bandwidth-heavy applications, network engineers need robust tools that ensure visibility and control over high-speed traffic. GL’s PacketScan HD answers this demand by capturing Ethernet traffic in real time at duplex speeds of up to 800 Gbps (400G East + 400G West) using a fiber tap, with direct recording to high-capacity NVMe SSDs, supporting up to 6 TB per minute.

PacketScan HD has been upgraded to support lossless 400 Gbps capture and analysis. Its FastRecorder and PacketExtractor applications now include a Linux-based web interface for multi-user access anywhere on the network. The system enables continuous, reliable packet capture over long durations, storing data directly on high-capacity NVMe SSDs up to 240 TB.

FastRecorder captures Ethernet traffic in real time at up to 800 Gbps (duplex) using a non-intrusive fiber tap, storing data directly to NVMe drives for long-duration recording. It provides key capture metrics such as data rates, dropped packets, and port-level stats, including bandwidth usage and error counts—streamlining high-speed packet capture in complex environments.

PacketExtractor analyzes recorded traffic offline, allowing users to filter, slice, and extract specific streams or segments. It supports PCAP/PCAPNG formats and reports metrics like frame count, extraction rate, and processing time. Outputs from both FastRecorder and PacketExtractor can be further analyzed using GL’s PacketScan software on the same platform.