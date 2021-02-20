eUICC enables turnkey open cellular connectivity for IoT devices

IoT application solution providers can now easily and remotely change mobile network operators with Avnet’s new GSMA 3.2 eUICC (embedded universal integrated circuit card) product family. The AVeUICC32xxBICS, developed in collaboration with BICS, the international communications enabler, and leading global IoT network connectivity provider, enables solution providers to future-proof their product without having to manually visit or recall IoT end devices that are already deployed in the field.

The AVeUICC32xxBICS comes bootstrapped with a scalable BICS multi-IMSI profile giving access to 4G / LTE-M / NB-IoT and legacy 2G and 3G connectivity in 200+ countries and across 700+ mobile networks worldwide. The AVeUICC32xxBICS is bundled with pre-paid BICS connectivity and access to BICS’ SIM For Things powerful connectivity management platform.

Avnet’s eUICC products are provisioned on Avnet’s 3.2 Subscription Management Secure Router (SM-SR) allowing remote over-the-air life-cycle management services of the chip. These services are provided by Avnet in the form of OTA managed services and include the download of a new Mobile Network Operator (MNO) profile, the swap from an active profile to another, the deletion of an unused profile, the audit of the system, and more to come. The AVeUICC32xxBICS also offers an innovative low-power management option in the form of a local applet fully managed by the device application. This applet unlocks OTA SMSR services for low-power battery-operated devices and networks where SMS services may not be available such as LTE-M and NB-IoT.

The AVeUICC32xxBICS is immediately available for volume production in SIMFit 2FF / 3FF / 4FF (plastic) and MFF2 (chip) formats in various packaging options of 10, 50, 500, and 3,000 truly enabling any industrial project, regardless of its size, to have access to this state-of-the-art technology. The product can also be bundled with pre-paid BICS connectivity data plans under the reference AVe2C_BICS_xx_TRIALS.