Eval board demonstrates two-phase buck converter with 50 V GaN FETs

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) announces the release of the EPC91109, a performance evaluation board designed to demonstrate the benefits of enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN) power devices in a compact, thermally efficient, two-phase synchronous buck converter. The board targets USB Power Delivery (USB-PD 3.1) applications up to 180 W and is optimized for space- and power-constrained designs such as laptops, portable devices, and battery-powered systems.

The EPC91109 combines four 50 V-rated EPC2057 GaN FETs with the Analog Devices LTC7890, a dual-phase buck controller, to deliver output voltages of 12 V, 16 V, or 20 V from an input range of 20 V to 36 V. In two-phase interleaved mode, it supports output currents up to 14.3 A, matching the full 180 W USB-PD power envelope at 12 V output from a 36 V source.

The evaluation board can be configured to operate in either two-phase or single-phase, dual-output mode and delivers up to 180 W output at 12 V and 14.3 A. The power stage measures 24 mm x 24 mm and features a low-profile inductor of 3 mm height. The design requires no heatsink or forced air cooling and includes configurable light-load modes and dead-time settings. Efficiency exceeds 98% under standard operating conditions.

The EPC91109 demonstrates how EPC’s latest generation GaN FETs and advanced controllers from Analog Devices can be combined to produce smaller, faster, cooler converters that outperform silicon-based alternatives. The EPC91109 reference design boards are priced at $317.09, while the EPC2057 is priced at $0.657 each in 2.5K unit reels. Reference design boards and devices are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key. For detailed technical specifications, schematics, and to request a sample, users can visit the EPC91109 product page.