Eval kit covers Class D audio amp designs

GaN Systems announces the debut and availability of a new amplifier evaluation kit for high sound quality Class-D audio systems. The evaluation kit includes a 2-channel, 200 W per channel (8 ohm) Class-D audio amplifier and companion 400 W, continuous power audio-grade SMPS. This solution highlights an easy plug and play design with features such as multi-audio signal inputs, bridge-tied load output, and open-loop/closed-loop toggling.

With GaN, the design is very efficient and operates without heatsinks. These features allow audio-design engineers to create premium audio products at shorter time to market and at an affordable price.

The convergence of audio trends including demand for more power, size and weight reduction, and growing consumer demand for better audio quality requires innovative approaches to enhance sound quality, increase efficiency, and reduce size which is served by GaN power semiconductors. Applications include smart speakers to automotive and high-end home audio systems.

Additionally, GaN Systems has published a new white paper, “See, Feel, and Hear the Difference with GaN Class-D Amplifier and Companion SMPS,” reviewing the GaN Systems audio evaluation kit using the standard set of industry performance and validation tests.