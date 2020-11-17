Eval kits speed GaN power device uses in industrial motors, energy storage systems, inverters

GaN Systems announced the availability of four new integrated power module evaluation kits: 100V Driver GaN DC/DC Power Stage Module, 650V 150A Half-Bridge IPM, 650V 150A Full-Bridge Module, and Driver, and 650V 300A 3-Phase Module and Driver. These modules are designed to be easy to use and evaluate performance in high power applications such as traction inverters, industrial motors, energy storage systems, PV inverters, and a variety of lower power board and brick power supplies.

100V Driver GaN – Integrated DC/DC Power Stage Module provides high power density and efficiency for DC/DC topologies. This integrated module features a 7mΩ Half-Bridge power stage, ultra-low R-theta, high output power, and dual PWM input with ultra-low dead time. Applications include 48V step down converters, high-performance Class D Audio systems, CPU/GPU/DDR, 48V to 12V Bricks and Board forward converter, ZVS, and buck/boost topologies. The module is also available mounted on an evaluation board for easy testing.

650V 150A Half-Bridge IPM is designed with an industry-standard low-profile case with press-fit pins. The module provides an integrated gate drive, 10 mΩ R DS(on) , superior thermal performance, and ultra-small system form factor (82 x 38 mm). Designed for high-efficiency, high-frequency switching applications, this kit is ideal for PV inverters, energy storage systems (ESS), uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and variable frequency drives (VFD).

650V 150A Full-Bridge Module and Driver features are similar to the 650V 150A Half-Bridge IPM and offer the benefits of lower losses and cooler operating temperatures, high efficiency, increased power density, and reduced volume and weight. External optimized and isolated gate driver board is available for easy evaluation of the module. Applications include PV Inverters, ESS, UPS, VFD, automotive traction inverters, and on-board chargers (OBC).

650V 300A 3-Phase GaN Power Module and Driver is designed with an industry-standard form factor, featuring high performance and high-power density to meet the requirements of automotive and industrial markets. This module provides a high thermal conductivity base plate, press-fit pins for ease of assembly, and ZTA substrates for superior reliability. An external optimized and isolated gate driver board is available for easy evaluation of the module. Applications include high efficiency 75kW traction inverter drives and motor drives.

GaN Systems’ evaluation kits are popular with design engineers and the growing multitude of design resources make GaN easy to incorporate and take advantage of the benefits of high efficiency and smaller size and weight.