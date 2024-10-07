Evaluation kit aims to simplify low-power wireless charging design

Eggtronic has unveiled a new evaluation board that allows engineers to quickly develop and prototype ultra-efficient, low-component count wireless power transfer designs for low-power applications. The WaveEgg Low-Power (LP) EVB is built on Eggtronic’s proprietary, high-frequency WaveEgg architecture, which optimizes performance and efficiency and reduces component count and form factor in high-performance power converter and wireless power transmission systems. Ideally suited to wirelessly charging and powering small, smart devices and IoT products, WaveEgg delivers powers between 0.5 W and 30W and can work at extremely high frequencies (from some MHz to tens of MHz, including ISM 6.78 – 13.56 – 27.12 MHz).

WaveEgg offers end-to-end efficiency that is significantly higher than traditional systems while allowing the overall bill of materials (BoM) to be reduced. Using the WaveEgg LP EVB, engineers will be able to create systems with high low-load to full-load efficiency using fewer components than standard class D, class-E, class F, class Phi, and other resonant wireless power transfer solutions – including Qi, – and Airfuel-based technologies.

WaveEgg is based on Eggtronic’s EPIC (Eggtronic Power Integrated Controller) ICs. These ICs integrate a 32-bit RISC-V core and high-performance digital and analog peripherals and feature a flexible internal structure that supports control of both standard and proprietary power conversion architectures. High efficiency over the whole load range is achieved through a proprietary design that achieves zero-voltage-switching (ZVS) and quasi-zero-current-switching (quasi-ZCS) on the transmission side and ZVS+ZCS on the receiving side.

At an output of 6W and a switching frequency of 2 MHz, WaveEgg achieves an efficiency of 85%. The requirement for fewer components than conventional designs further contributes to efficiency by reducing losses from non-ideal component behavior. Additional component count reduction is possible for battery charging applications as the receiver is also capable of charging a battery through a step-down converter implementing a CC/CV mode algorithm, eliminating the need for a battery charger controller.