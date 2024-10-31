Excellence in innovation: 2024 LEAP Awards unveiled

Winning entries in the 2024 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards were announced by WTWH Media today in 10 categories:

• Advanced Materials

• Connectivity

• Embedded Computing

• Fluid Power

• Industrial Automation

• Mechanical

• Motion Control

• Power Electronics

• Switches & Sensors, and

• Test & Measurement.

These brands cross four of the company’s design engineering brands: Design World, Fluid Power World, Engineering.com, and EE World. An independent judging panel of 10 engineering and academic professionals chose this year’s winners.

For each category, judges could award Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mentions, but note that, based on the scoring, all categories do not necessarily have all of these medalists. All medalists and Honorable Mentions can use the winner logo in marketing. Click here for the winner logo.

And the winners for 2024 are:

Advanced Materials



Gold

SiTime

MEMS based precision timing technology

The judges commented: “This is a smaller, lighter timing device that is considerably more accurate and resistant to environmental disturbances. Such a device could transform many electronic and measurement devices in many industries.” Congratulations!

Silver

HP Inc.

HP 3D HR PA12 S

Bronze

Igus

PRT-02-30-WPC

Connectivity



Gold

TE Connectivity

EEPROM Smart Connector

The judges commented: “A novel approach to adding flexibility across a product family while making it cost-effective and less confusing than PCB-based differentiator solutions.” Congratulations!

Silver

Astera Labs

Aries PCIe/CXL Smart Cable Modules

Bronze

Cinch Connectivity

H28-100G-SR4 Transceiver

Honorable Mention

Molex

MX-DaSH

Embedded Computing



Gold

Ambarella

N1 SoC Series

The judges commented: “Pushes the boundaries of edge AI by integrating generative AI capabilities with impressive power efficiency.” Congratulations!

Silver

Silicon Labs

MG26

Bronze

Synaptics

Astra AI Native Edge IoT Platform

Fluid Power



Gold

DGD Fluid Power

CFT-MAX

The judges commented: “Cartridge Flow Sensor is a new innovation — and what an advantage to measure high flow with good response and accuracy with small physical size.” Congratulations!

Silver

Festo

VTEP

Bronze

STAUFF

Noise and Vibration Reducing STAUFF NRC Clamps

Industrial Automation



Gold

igus

ReBeL EduMove

The judges commented: “This is a great idea to educate our youth in schools. This system, along with an instructor, will train individuals on how to program and become more comfortable with robotics in our lives.” Congratulations!



Silver

Rockwell Automation

FactoryTalk Optix portfolio

Bronze

HP Inc.

HP Jet Fusion 5600 Series Industrial 3D Printing Solution

Mechanical



Gold

Ogura Industrial Corp.

Power-Off Micro Clutch

The judges commented: “The engineering behind this is great. For applications that need a small, power off clutch, it adds high value and energy savings.” Congratulations!

Silver

Bodine Electric Company

Type 42R Motor Redesigned for Wet Environments

Motion Control



Gold

ADVANCED Motion Controls

FM060-100-CM

The judges commented: “A very impressive servo drive. Packing a lot of power in a compact size. I was impressed by the features and the variety of motor types supported.” Congratulations!

Silver

CUI Devices

AMT12 Incremental Encoder Series

Bronze

Delta Motion

EtherCAT MainDevice with Redundancy Port

Power Electronics



Gold

Power Integrations

InnoSwitch™3-EP PSU IC with 1250 V GaN switch

The judges commented: “Innovative use of GaN technology and ability to operate without a heatsink makes it standout.” Congratulations!



Silver

Empower Semiconductor

EC1005P

Bronze

Eggtronic Engineering Spa

SmartEgg® — Single-Stage Zero Voltage Switching PFC and Regulator

Switches & Sensors



Gold

Mobix Labs

SP10T RF Switch

The judges commented: “Definitely stands out in the RF market — high reliability, fast switching and compact design.” Congratulations!

Silver

TE Connectivity

High Resolution Wheel Speed Sensor

Test & Measurement

Gold

ITECH Electronics

IT6600C Bidirectional DC Power Supply

The judges commented: “This is a great power supply, with high density, extremely good efficiency, and a wide variety of controls.” Congratulations!

Silver

Advanced Energy

4100T Optical Fiber Thermometer

Once again, all medalists and Honorable Mentions can use the winner logo in their marketing efforts: Please click here for the winner logo. Congratulations to all of the 2024 winners!