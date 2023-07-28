Expand your RF test equipment’s range to 20 GHz

Continue to Site

Extend the frequency of RF test equipment from 6 GHz to 20 GHz.

RF systems such as satellite, Wi-Fi, UWB, and radar often need to bring modulated signals up to carrier frequency before transmitting and after receiving. TMYTEK, maker of BBox has introduced its UD Module (UDM) up/down converter, which operates from 6 GHz to 20 GHz with two RF and IF channel pairs. The UD Module’s IF frequency runs from 100 MHz to 10 GHz, which lets for bring RF frequencies down into the range where many analog-to-digital converters can digitize for software-defined radios.

Intended primarily as test equipment, the UDM can be embedded in a semiconductor or board-level ATE system. That lets you convert signal frequencies to those in range of your spectrum analyzer, network analyzer, communications analyzer, or even your oscilloscope. You can control the UDM through Ethernet, SPI, GPIO or through a trigger signal. See block diagram.

