Expanded industrial connector line for hydraulic, pneumatic, and industrial automation

Norstat continues to expand its industrial connector line with products that are suited for hydraulic, pneumatic, and industrial automation applications such as robotic cells, packaging, material handling as well as high risk applications where the likelihood of explosion or fire is present.

Along with an extensive selection of standard DIN connectors, circular connectors and cable assemblies, this line of connectivity products also includes

Automotive (Deutsch type) and Metri-pack connectors which are available as molded cable assemblies to eliminate the need for time consuming hand wiring while maintaining greater ability to withstand harsh conditions

Specialty connectors that include DIN EN1175301-803 Form A,B or C and M8 & M12 connectors

Multi head connectors that can range in size from 2 to 16 connectors and can be customized to suit any customer requirements

ATEX line is certified for Equipment Category 2G and 2D, Gas Zone 1 and Dust Zone 21.’

Norstat also carries a full line of circular connectors which are available in M8, M9, M12, 7/8 in. and M23 versions. All circular connectors are either field attachable, panel mount or have molded cables and each connector is available in either a straight or angled (90°) version. Norstat also carries a wide selection of distribution boxes compatible with standard M8 and M12 plug wiring schemes. Boxes are available in 4/5 pole versions with 4,6 and 8 positions (M12 box) or 3/4 poles with up to 10 positions (M8 box). Boxes are available with terminal contacts, M12 connection or with molded PUR / PVC cable. Housings are nylon 6 / Glass fiber and are available in Black, Red or Yellow.

