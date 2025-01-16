Expanded motor IC portfolio targets low-voltage automotive systems

Infineon Technologies AG is now expanding its portfolio with the MOTIX Bridge BTM90xx family, a product family of full-bridge/ H-bridge integrated circuits (ICs), specifically designed for brushed DC motor applications. The new BTM90xx full-bridge ICs complement the MOTIX low-voltage motor control IC portfolio spanning from driver ICs to highly integrated system-on-chip (SoC) solutions. BTM90xx devices are not limited to but in particular optimized for automotive applications such as door, mirror, seat, body, and zone control modules. Accompanying safety documentation is available to allow use also in safety-relevant applications.

The BTM90xx family is characterized by a high functionality to enable intelligent and tiny motor control solutions. The devices, with a supply voltage range for normal operation of 7 V to 18 V (extended 4.5 V to 40 V) offer extensive protection and diagnostic functions such as overtemperature, undervoltage, overcurrent, cross-current or short-circuit detection. Currents are measured for both the high-side and low-side switches and the devices are suitable for automotive applications with a current limit of at least 10 A (BTM901x) or 20 A (BTM902x). PWM operation is possible for frequencies up to 20 kHz. The BTM9011EP and BTM9021EP are SPI variants and support pin-saving daisy chain function to help reduce overall system costs. BTM9021 in addition features an integrated watchdog. The BTM90xx’s tiny TSDSO-14 (4.9 x 6.0 mm) package reduces the overall PCB board space required and features a large exposed pad that simultaneously improves the device’s thermal performance.

To simplify the evaluation and design-in process for MOTIX BTM90xx, Infineon also provides a comprehensive support package, including technical product documentation, simulation models, a tool for calculating power dissipation, evaluation boards and Arduino example code. In addition, software (MOTIX BTM90xx Device Driver) and the MOTIX Full Bridge IC Configuration Wizard are available for free at the Infineon Developer Center (IDC).

The MOTIX devices BTM9010EP, BTM9011EP, BTM9020EP, and BTM9021EP can be ordered now.