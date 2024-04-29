Expanded PMIC line supports diverse data center uses cases

Rambus Inc. announced the availability of its new family of state-of-the-art DDR5 server Power Management ICs (PMICs), including an industry-leading extreme current device for high-performance applications. With this new family of server PMICs, Rambus offers module manufacturers a complete DDR5 RDIMM memory interface chipset supporting a broad range of data center use cases.

The PMIC is a critical component in the DDR5 memory architecture, enabling more memory channels, higher capacity modules and greater bandwidth. The Rambus DDR5 server PMIC family includes products for the JEDEC extreme current (PMIC5020), high current (PMIC5000) and low current (PMIC5010) specifications. The industry-leading Rambus PMIC5020 will enable future generations of DDR5 RDIMMs delivering new benchmarks for performance and capacity. This new family of Rambus server PMICs, together with Rambus DDR5 RCD, SPD Hub and Temperature Sensor ICs, comprise a complete memory interface chipset for a broad range of DDR5 RDIMM configurations and use cases. With over 30 years of high-performance memory experience, Rambus offers RDIMM manufacturers a one-stop shop for DDR5 memory interface chips, providing the highest level of validation assurance and speeding time to market.

The Rambus DDR5 PMIC5020, PMIC5000, and PMIC5010 are available now.