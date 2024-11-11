Expanded processing capabilities for automotive, solar, and industrial applications

Texas Instruments will demonstrate several new developments in industrial automation, robotics, automotive, and renewable energy applications at electronica 2024.

For factory automation, TI is presenting certified hardware and software for industrial communications using PROFINET®, EtherCAT® and EtherNet/IP™ software stacks. The technology enables connectivity and real-time motor control through single-chip solutions and licensed software for multi-protocol industrial Ethernet and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) over single-pair Ethernet.

TI’s robotic pick-and-place demonstration features the phyCORE-AM68A system-on-module with an AM68A Arm®-based processor. The system includes a deep learning accelerator with edge AI-based human pose estimation, processing visual data through acceleration units to control robotic arm positioning.

In solar applications, TI’s MCUs incorporate edge AI capabilities for arc fault detection. The hardware accelerator manages neural-network model execution separately from the main CPU, supporting accurate fault detection with reduced latency.

For automotive applications, TI demonstrates processor technology supporting software-defined vehicles in zone-based architectures. The system features a central gateway based on the DRA821-Q1 automotive processor, using eSync technology from Excelfore to manage over-the-air updates between cloud systems and advanced driver assistance systems’ (ADAS) electronic control units.

TI also presents a single-phase string inverter for solar applications, featuring 2 MPPT inputs, non-isolated DC/DC battery energy storage and a configurable DC/AC converter. The system achieves 98% efficiency using TI GaN technology.