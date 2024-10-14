Expansion shield adds triple socket support to MCU development board

MIKROE has launched Click Shield for FRDM-MCXN947, a versatile expansion device for the NXP development board. The shield provides three mikroBUS sockets, enabling designers to prototype and develop using multiple Click boards. MIKROE releases one new Click board nearly every day: currently, there are over 1700 compact add-on boards to choose from across categories such as: Audio & Voice; Clock & Timing; Display & LED; HMI; Interface; Mixed Signal; Motor Control; Power Management; Sensors; Storage and Wireless Connectivity.

NXP’s FRDM-MCXN947 is a powerful microcontroller board based on the MCX N947 microcontroller. It integrates the Arm Cortex-M33 TrustZone core, CoolFlux BSP32, and PowerQuad DSP Co-processor, operating at 150MHz. Ideal for consumer IoT, smart appliances, industrial control, and automotive accessories, it features Hi-Speed USB, CAN 2.0, and 10/100 Ethernet. The board includes an on-board MCU-Link debugger, FlexI/O for LCD control, and dual-bank flash for read-while-write operations, supporting large external serial memory configurations.

The NXP FRDM-MCXN947 development board and expansion shield with Click boards suit a wide variety of applications such as consumer IoT, smart appliances, industrial control, and automotive accessories. For example, designers could develop smart home, industrial automation, or wearable IoT devices by combining sensors, actuators, and wireless connectivity. They could collect and process data from various sensors using the Click Shield’s expansion capabilities. Or they could implement precise motor control applications leveraging the FRDM-MCXN947’s processing power and the Click Shield’s connectivity options.