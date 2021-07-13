Explosion-proof pressure switches are UL-rated

Sigma-Netics announces its 703-U and 703-UJ Series of UL-rated, explosion-proof pressure switches. These components are suitable for gaseous or liquid fluid systems in hazardous applications, including offshore exploration, petrochemical processing, and oil and gas pipelines.

The 703-U and 703-UJ Series have corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction and UL ratings for hazardous locations, including Class 1: Division 1, Groups A, B, C, D, as well as Class 2: Groups E, F, G. Units also feature high overpressure capabilities, a NEMA Type 7 explosion-proof rating and rugged piston design, enabling these switches to withstand high-pressure spikes, shock, and vibration.

The 703-U Series features factory-set fixed pressure, while the 703-UJ features field-adjustable pressure. Designed for easy field adjustment, the 703-UJ also incorporates a tamper-resistant locking mechanism to maintain set point integrity. Additional features and specifications of the 703-U/UJ Series include: Pressure range: 6 to 5,000 PSI; Temperature range: -40 to +180°F; Pressure connection: 1/4″–18 NPT (male) and 1/2″–14 NPT (male); Single pole double throw (SPDT) option; Double pole double throw (DPDT) option; 1/2-inch NPT electrical connection with five full threads for conduit engagement; Factory-sealed lead wires — Type UL 1015 AWG #18, 24 inches long; Hydraulic and electric modules AISI 316 stainless steel;

Thanks to their durable construction, 703-U/UJ pressure switches boast exceptional accuracy and repeatability even in explosive environments. They also guarantee a long service life, thanks to a snap-action electrical switch tested to 1 million cycles.